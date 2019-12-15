DRIVE SOBER AND DITCH THE DISTRACTIONS

The holidays are a time for friends, family, and co-workers to come together in celebration. Whether you’re at an office party, a family member’s home, or out at the bar, it’s essential you make the lifesaving choice to drive sober when the party ends.

In the month of November the Medford Police Department arrested forty three individuals for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Officers also issued twelve citations for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device.

MPD takes impaired and distracted driving very seriously and will continue to focus our efforts to stop and arrest impaired drivers to help save lives and keep the roadways safe.

Alcohol impaired driving fatalities account for nearly one third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. In 2018, 10,511 people died as a result of alcohol impaired crashes. Drugged driving is also becoming a major problem. Whether it’s alcohol or other drugs, impaired driving is impaired driving.

To help spread the message about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, MPD is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These officers will be looking for drivers impaired by drugs and alcohol as well as watching for drivers using their cell phones.

As you head out to enjoy the holiday festivities, remember: drive sober, ditch the distractions, and keep your eyes on the road.