Message from Darby Ayers-Flood, Mayor of Talent

Most of us have never experienced anything like the effect COVID-19 has had on our community. It is truly a unique time with unexpected daily changes for our emotional well-being. For many, the community disconnect has been very challenging, not realizing what importance that our neighbors, schools and work place friends truly mean, until we have lost the interaction.

Caminos May 2020 cover.

This experience of disconnect isn’t what it may seem. In many ways it is a reconnect. I hear every day how some neighbors are once again at home parents, replanting gardens, building projects, baking and cooking whole food, taking their dogs on more walks, getting back on their bicycles or hiking with their kids. There is something very special happening, and if we slow our breath and focus on the positive change, we can take it with us moving forward.

I pose this notion, maybe we haven’t lost anything. Maybe we gained a lot but had to pay a price for it. As I have spent a great deal of time during the Stay Home, Save Lives mandate finding ways to help where there is need, I have rediscovered the best in people. My friends old and new, reaching out in the way they can to provide for others, lift each other and ease the anxiety of this crisis for people they don’t even know. While this has been a very difficult time, I have gained a deeper faith in people that there is far more good intention among us than not.

Talent has been a hub of that good for us. Our strengths in Talent are often quiet resolve to attend to each other’s needs, and sometime a herculean effort to make sure others don’t fall through the cracks. From Talent, a gathering of good things have happened. Trees were planted along the elementary school by an army of volunteers. Food was delivered by the police officers and by good neighbors. Dozens of pizzas are offered by a local business for those who need, no questions asked. A non-profit organization turned out an incredible army of makers to produce protective gear for medical staff and people rallied their limited resources to supply that effort. Talent folks aren’t looking for reward for our good deeds, we are just trying to help each other out during a time of incredible uncertainty and that is what makes us who we are, as a small town community.

My hope for Talent is that we easily find our way back to the best part of our connections that were on hold and that we carry forward what we learned, to make them better. We are who we choose to be, we now know that more than ever. We are strong and resilient. May we always know that about Talent and Southern Oregon!

La mayoría de nosotros nunca ha pasado por algo parecido a los efectos del COVID-19 en nuestra comunidad. Es realmente una época única con cambios diarios e inesperados para nuestro bienestar emocional. Para muchos, la desconexión de la comunidad ha sido muy difícil, sin darnos cuenta de la importancia real de nuestros vecinos, las escuelas y los lugares de trabajo; hasta que perdimos esa interacción con ellos.

Esta experiencia de desconexión no es lo que parece. En muchas formas es una reconexión. Todos los días escucho historias de vecinos que otra vez son padres, de jardines replantados, de proyectos de construcción, de hornear y cocinar comida saludable, de caminar a sus perros más seguido, de nuevamente montar la bicicleta o de caminatas con sus hijos. Hay algo muy especial que está pasando, y si respiramos más despacio y nos enfocamos en los cambios positivos, podemos mantener esos cambios con nosotros para cuando esto pase.

Propongo una idea, talvez no hemos perdido nada. Talvez ganamos mucho, pero tuvimos que pagar un precio por eso. Al permanecer un gran tiempo de mis días en casa, Salvar Vidas indica encontrar formas de ayudar donde es necesario, he descubierto lo mejor de las personas. Mis amigos nuevos y viejos ayudan de muchas formas a otros. Animándose nuevamente y calmando la ansiedad de las personas que ni siquiera conocen. A pesar de ser una época difícil, he ganado una fe profunda en las personas de saber que hay mucha buena intensión entre nosotros que lo contrario.

Talent ha sido el centro de eso bueno para nosotros. En Talent nuestras fortalezas son usualmente el resultado de atender las necesidades de cada uno, y algunas veces parece un esfuerzo de Hércules el asegurarnos que otros no caigan por las grietas. Desde Talent ha sucedido buenas cosas. Un grupo de voluntarios plantó árboles a lo largo de la Escuela Elemental. Alimentos fueron repartidos por los policías oficiales y un grupo de buenos vecinos. Una organización sin fines de lucro resulto ser un increíble ejército de fabricantes de equipo de protección para personal médico, para esto la gente reunió sus recursos, a veces limitados, para ayudar a esa causa. La gente de Talent no está buscando tener ganancias con esas buenas acciones, solo queremos ayudarnos los unos a los otros durante esta época de inseguridad increíble y eso es lo que nos hace quienes somos, una comunidad de pueblo pequeño.

Mi esperanza para Talent, es que encontremos una forma fácil de regresar a la mejor parte de nuestras conexiones que se suspendieron y que continuemos con lo que aprendimos, para hacerlas mejores. Somos lo que elegimos ser, sabemos esto ahora más que nunca. Somos fuertes y tenemos resistencia. ¡Que siempre sepamos eso de Talent y del Sur de Oregon!