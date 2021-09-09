Consejos de mi Padre

Cada día del padre tengo la oportunidad de recordar a mi padre especialmente el 15 de septiembre, el día que se nos fue. Aunque tiene más de 25 años que falleció, sigo recordando cosas que me enseñó de la vida. También tengo la oportunidad de aplicar lo que me enseño con mi familia. Estos son unos dichos que siempre recuerdo que mi padre me enseñó.

El que parte y comparte se queda con la mejor parte.

Mi padre me enseñó que todos tenemos un don o cualidad que nos trae valor como persona y es nuestra responsabilidad usar ese don. Pero el que usa su don para ayudar a los demás logra más.

No visites el nopal solo cuando tiene tunas.

No sólo frecuentes a personas en tu vida cuando necesitas algo. Las amistades que te apoyan y te dan fuerza son amistades que están contigo cuando las necesitas y especialmente cuando todo está bien.

No todo lo que brilla es oro.

Buenas apariencias no siempre significa que tiene buen valor. Tenemos que mirar más profundo a las cosas que nos llaman la atención. Entre más le buscas, más le hayas.

Del dicho al hecho hay un gran trecho.

Tener ideas o sueños es fácil pero para cumplirlas requiere trabajo. También hay cosas que pueden pasar que nunca nos hubiéramos imaginado pero tenemos que seguir echándole ganas.

Más vale maña que fuerza.

A veces la estrategia que usamos es más importante que la fuerza. Con un buen plan uno puedo usar menos fuerza y lograr más.

Bendiciones a todos los padres que se esfuerzan tanto para darles lo mejor a sus hijos. Si tiene un dicho que quiere compartir y su significado, favor de enviarlo a nwstorytellers@gmail.com.

Every Father’s day, I have the opportunity to remember my jefe, especially on September 15th, which is the day that he passed. Although it has been more than 25 years since he died, I am constantly reminded of his life lessons. Recently I have also had the opportunity to apply his lessons while raising my own family. These are sayings that I will always remember my father teaching me.

He who gives, gets the best part.

My father showed me that we all have a gift that brings us a sense of self-worth or self-respect and it is our responsibility to use that gift. And, if you use that gift to help others, you will accomplish more.

Don’t visit the tree only when it bears fruits.

If you are always thankful for the people in your life, you do not just visit when you need them. Support and encourage each other and together you will succeed. The friendships that support you and give you strength are with you when you need them, even when things are going well.

Not everything that glitters is gold.

Think through all the opportunities that life presents. The most attractive opportunities may not be the best ones. Think through all your opportunities and be persistent with your search. The more you search, the more you will find.

From thought to action is a long path.

To dream, and to have ideas is easy, but to make them happen requires effort and work. The unexpected may happen and can throw us off course, but we have to stay on the path towards our dreams.

Strategy is as valuable as strength.

Sometimes the strategy that we use is more valuable than strength. With a well planned strategy, you may not need to use as much strength and have more success.

Blessings to all the fathers that strive to do their best and provide strength to their kids. Props to all the dads, especially mine. If you have a saying or quote that you want to share and explain its significance to you, email them to nwstorytellers@gmail.com with subject line My Cuento.