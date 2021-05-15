Pronunciación de nombres / Pronunciation of names

Queridas Familias Latinas del Distrito de Phoenix-Talent,

Este último año ha sido un reto para todos nosotros, por decirlo menos. Esperamos que a pesar de esos desafíos, sientan que este distrito ha estado a su lado en todo momento (haciendo lo mejor que hemos podido).

Es así, con el espíritu de estar junto a ustedes y a sus hijos, le escribimos para informarles que nuestro distrito escolar se compromete de nuevo a hacer todo lo posible por asegurarse de que sus hijos sientan que este distrito es realmente “un hogar lejos del hogar” cuando los envíen de vuelta a nosotros el siguiente año escolar. Un lugar donde pueden venir tal como son. Un lugar donde no tienen que esconderse o asimilarse o ser algo o alguien distinto de lo que son. En resumen, el distrito sigue tratando de honrar a su hijo y las tradiciones culturales de las que provienen.

Y es por eso que el distrito está trabajando intencionalmente con el problema de la pronunciación de nombres. Como resultado de las conversaciones que hemos tenido con los estudiantes, el personal, los miembros de la comunidad y la familia en torno a cuestiones de diversidad, equidad e inclusión, hemos aprendido que las escuelas en este país (incluyendo la nuestra) pueden hacerlo mejor.

Hemos sabido que algunos de ustedes ha tenido que pasar por la educación pública siendo llamados un nombre diferente al que le pusieron sus padres. Hemos sabido que algunos de sus hijos han escogido un apodo o un nombre en Inglés para “encajar” y sentir que pertenecen. Hemos sabido que alguno de sus hijos han tenido que tener una doble identidad: la que tienen en la casa, y la otra que llevan en la escuela.

Y no solo creemos que esto es innecesario, si no que nos parece inaceptable. Por que queremos que sus hijos vengan a la escuela exactamente como son, y exactamente como usted los crió, con nombre y todo.

Si las noticias y acontecimientos nacionales nos han mostrado algo, es esto: nosotros (como país y como individuos) tenemos mucho trabajo que hacer cuando se trata de racismo, prejuicio, y discriminacion. Phoenix-Talent reconoce y admite que este país nos pertenece a todos y que el poder debe de ser compartido. Creemos que las voces de todos, la cultura y las tradiciones de cada uno son importantes y que cada ser humano y cada comunidad tienen valor y dignidad. Y eso le incluye a usted. Y a mi. Y lo que es más importante, a su hijo(a) (y al nuestro)

Con esto en mente, estamos trabajando con nuestros maestros en cómo mejorar la pronunciación del nombre de su hijo(a) para que nuestra escuela realmente se sienta como un segundo hogar. Nuestras escuelas son escuelas en las que José no tiene que ser nada más que José, donde Estefanía no se sienta que tiene que ser Stephanie. Y donde Julio no sienta que tiene que ser llamado Bryan.

Por favor sepan que queremos a sus hijos, y al igual que los padres, nosotros podemos y continuaremos haciendo lo mejor que podamos para asegurarnos que ellos lo sepan.

Con gratitud y apreciación.

Las escuelas de Phoenix-Talent.

Dear Latino families of the Phoenix-Talent School District,

This last year has been challenging for all of us, to say the least. We hope that despite those challenges, you feel like this district has stood by your side through all of it (as best as we have been able to).

So, in the spirit of standing beside you and your children, we are writing to let you know that our school district is recommitting itself to doing everything we can to make sure your child feels like this district is truly a ‘home away from home’ when you send them back to us next school year. A place where they can bring all of themself. A place where they don’t have to hide or assimilate or be anything or anyone other than who they are. In short, this district continues to seek to honor your child and the cultural traditions from which they come to us.

And that is why this district is working intentionally on the issue of name pronunciations. As a result of conversations that we’ve had with students, staff, and community and family members around issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we have learned that schools in this country (including ours) can do better. We’ve learned that some of you had to go through public education being called a name different than the one that your parents gave you. We’ve learned that some of your children have chosen to adopt a nickname or an English speaking name in order to ‘fit in’ and feel like they belong. We’ve learned that some of your children have had to have a double identity: the one they have at home, and the one they have at school.

And we not only think this is unnecessary, we think it is unacceptable. Because we want your child to come to this school exactly as they are, and exactly as you raised them, name and all.

If recent national and news events have shown us anything, it is this: we (as a country and as individuals) have a lot of work to do when it comes to racism, prejudice, and discrimination. Phoenix-Talent recognizes and acknowledges that this country belongs to all of us and that power must be shared. We believe that everyone’s voice, culture, and traditions matter and that every human being and community has worth, value, and dignity. And that includes you. And me. And most importantly of all, your child (and ours).

With that in mind, we will be working with our teachers on how to better pronounce your child’s name so that our schools truly feel like a ‘home away from home.’ Our schools will be schools where José doesn’t have to be anyone else but José, where Estefanía doesn’t feel like she has to be Stephanie. And where Julio doesn’t feel like he has to be called Bryan.

Please know that we love your children and that like being a parent, we can (and will) continue to do the best we can to make sure that they know that.

In gratitude and appreciation,

Phoenix-Talent Schools